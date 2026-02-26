AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dave Grohl took inspiration from daughter Violet’s music on new Foo Fighters album

todayFebruary 26, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Violet Grohl performs onstage with Dave Grohl during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

At least two members of the Grohl family are readying new albums.

Dave Grohl is putting out a new Foo Fighters record, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24. Meanwhile, his daughter Violet Grohl has been working on her debut album after signing with Republic Records.

While Violet may be following in her father’s artistic footsteps, Dave says her music influenced him on Your Favorite Toy.

“It really inspired me to make this record,” Dave tells the U.K.’s Radio X. “The way that they made the record and the energy of it, I was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve just been inspired by my daughter’s debut album.’ It’s cool.”

Dave adds that he was “totally uninvolved” with Violet’s album, and only learned she had a record deal when she told him.

“She met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day and make songs, and she would send me songs when she was finished,” Dave says. “But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all. And I had no idea.”

While he may be biased, Dave says Violet’s album is “an amazing record.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%