David Archuleta to release cover of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ ahead of ‘controversial’ book about his life

Nick Spanos

David Archuleta is going to tell all in a new book about his journey, but he says it hasn’t been easy getting the book ready for public consumption.

He tells People that the book, called Devout, is about “coming out of the closet, coming out of Mormonism and trying to teach people why coming out is not just a choice.” He adds that he’s “been through so much legal s***” in attempting to get it out there.

“I wrote the book, I was done with it, and the legal department keeps saying, ‘You know what? This is too much. We need you to blend it out here and there,’ and I do, and they’re like, ‘We need a little more.’ I didn’t realize how controversial my life is,” he says. But it’s finally ready and will be out May 6.

“I feel like it’s an important message,” he says. “Even if it’s some risky stuff to talk about, I think we need to talk about certain things. I’m ready to go on tour. I’m ready to talk about the topics, and if there’s anything that people don’t understand, I’m ready to combat that too.”

And on Feb. 7, ahead of the book’s release, Archie is releasing a cover of George Michael‘s hit “Freedom ’90” to mark that song’s 35th anniversary.

“I feel like that song is needed now more than ever, the message of freedom and standing up for your freedom and fighting for your freedom, even when other people don’t understand you, who you are and what you stand for is wrong, and they’re told to fear,” he says.