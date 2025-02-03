AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

David Archuleta to release cover of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ ahead of ‘controversial’ book about his life

todayFebruary 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Nick Spanos

 David Archuleta is going to tell all in a new book about his journey, but he says it hasn’t been easy getting the book ready for public consumption.

He tells People that the book, called Devout, is about “coming out of the closet, coming out of Mormonism and trying to teach people why coming out is not just a choice.” He adds that he’s “been through so much legal s***” in attempting to get it out there.

“I wrote the book, I was done with it, and the legal department keeps saying, ‘You know what? This is too much. We need you to blend it out here and there,’ and I do, and they’re like, ‘We need a little more.’ I didn’t realize how controversial my life is,” he says. But it’s finally ready and will be out May 6.

“I feel like it’s an important message,” he says. “Even if it’s some risky stuff to talk about, I think we need to talk about certain things. I’m ready to go on tour. I’m ready to talk about the topics, and if there’s anything that people don’t understand, I’m ready to combat that too.”

And on Feb. 7, ahead of the book’s release, Archie is releasing a cover of George Michael‘s hit “Freedom ’90” to mark that song’s 35th anniversary.

“I feel like that song is needed now more than ever, the message of freedom and standing up for your freedom and fighting for your freedom, even when other people don’t understand you, who you are and what you stand for is wrong, and they’re told to fear,” he says. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%