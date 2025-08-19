AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

David Archuleta’s open to dating both men and women, but says it’s ‘easier’ with men

todayAugust 19, 2025

Background
share close
AD
David Archuleta, ‘Earthly Delights’ (Irvin Rivera)

David Archuleta came out as queer in 2021, but that doesn’t mean he’s limiting himself.

He tells People, “For the most part, I date men, but I consider myself queer, so I’m still open to meeting girls. I still do, if it feels right.” 

But David, who recently released an EP called Earthly Delights, adds that there are advantages to dating men as opposed to women. “I feel like with guys, it’s easier because to be honest, I think guys are just culturally and also just hormonally more forward,” he says.

One challenge he has while dating, though, is the fact that he’s famous — to a point.

“I’m recognizable enough that I might get recognized, but I’m also not relevant enough that everyone’s going to know who I am,” the American Idol runner-up notes. “I used to be like, ‘I’m in the entertainment industry.’ And now I’ve learned how to just have confidence and be like, ‘You know what? I’m a singer. I do music.'” 

He tells the mag that while he used to be “really uncomfortable with who I was” and was therefore uncomfortable when he was recognized, he’s now “comfortable in my own skin.”

However, he’s still coy about who he’s dating right now.

“I don’t usually disclose where I’m at in my relationships,” he says. “I’m very much in my lover boy flirty era, and it’s a very fun time for me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%