Entertainment News

David Beckham, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more post Valentine’s Day tributes to their partners

todayFebruary 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Love was in the air this Valentine’s Day as many celebrities publicly declared their commitment to their romantic partners on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham shared loving tributes to each other on Instagram. David posted a romantic sunset selfie of the pair kissing. “Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you,” he captioned the pic.

Victoria decided to honor her husband by sharing a video of him swinging around on gymnastics equipment while donning a cowboy hat. “Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy,” Victoria wrote in the caption.

Kristen Stewart’s fiancée, Dylan Meyer, posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram honoring their relationship. “Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you,” Meyer wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also celebrated the romantic holiday – and 23 years of marriage – with her longtime love, Michael Douglas. “Happy Valentines Day to my love Michael,” the actress wrote next to heart emojis. She then added, “sealed with a kiss.”

Chris Hemsworth used his signature humor to wish his wife, Elsa Pataky, a great V-Day. He posted a video of the pair swimming together in the pool — well, Pataky was swimming, while Chris grabbed her underwater and pulled her close.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. This year I thought I’d share with you how babies are made in Australia. It’s both a game of passion, love and intense sportsmanship where everyone one’s a winner,” Hemsworth wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

