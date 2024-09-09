David Bowie lands his first country #1 thanks to Chris Young

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The late David Bowie has his first-ever #1 song on the country charts thanks to country star Chris Young.

Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” just hit the top of the country chart. Since the song is based on Bowie’s 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel,” it earns the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer his first country #1 as a writer.

“Every number one is special, but this one — my 14th — really hits differently,” Chris says. “To be part of Bowie finding success in country music eight years after his passing is truly an honor and it’s been wild to watch audiences at my live shows reacting to this song that has its roots in a rock staple from 50 years ago. Just wow.”

Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” appeared on his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, which was released in 1974. It was a Hot 100 hit for Bowie in the U.S., peaking at #64 on the chart, and went to #5 in the U.K.