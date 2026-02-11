AD
Rev Rock Report

David Bowie to be subject of a new immersive experience

todayFebruary 11, 2026

David Bowie performing at The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for Aids Awareness, at Wembley Stadium, Picture taken Easter Monday, 20th April 1992. (Photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

David Bowie is going to be the subject of a new immersive experience in London.

David Bowie: You’re Not Alone, opening April 22 at Lightroom in London, is described as “both a multimedia spectacle and an intimate and revealing self-portrait.” It combines rare performance footage, photos, drawings, lyrics and more to delve into the rock star’s career and artistry.

The multimedia experience features footage selected from the David Bowie Archive in New York, including rarely heard interviews and never-before-seen material. All will be projected on the expansive walls and floor of Lightroom, combined with spacial audio, to offer fans an immersive exploration of the late rocker.

The experience is broken down into different thematic chapters, with the description noting that it “brings insight into Bowie’s perspective on the subjects most important to him, including: theatricality, spirituality, songwriting, and the transformative power of creativity.”

Tickets for David Bowie: You’re Not Alone are on sale now.

Written by: ABC News

