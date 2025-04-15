David Bowie’s daughter says she’s not ‘a copy’ of her famous dad

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

David Bowie’s daughter, Lexi Jones, recently launched her own music career, but she wants folks to know she’s not trying to be a copy of her dad.

The singer, who released the new album Xandri in April, shared a poem on Instagram titled “DAVID BOWIE’S DAUGHTER.” She wrote under it, “That gets your attention ay?”

“I’m the daughter of a legend but I’m more than just his name,” she writes. “they see the blood, they hear the sound yet fail to see me, don’t feel the same.”

She adds, “they compare me to his heights like I’m supposed to reach his light but I’m not here to chase what’s already been done by loving what I do, I feel I’ve already won.”

In the poem Lexi insists she’s “not a copy, not a shadow” of her dad: “I’m not trying to fill his shoes I’m just trying to find my own peace.”

The 24-year-old Lexi, born Alexandria Zahra Jones, is Bowie’s only daughter with supermodel Iman. She was 15 when Bowie passed away in 2016 after a private battle with liver cancer.