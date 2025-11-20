David Bowie’s ‘Station to Station’ to be reissued for 50th anniversary

Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Station to Station’ (Rhino)

David Bowie’s 10th studio album, Station to Station, is getting reissued to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The album is being released as a limited-edition 50th anniversary half-speed mastered vinyl, and as a picture disc that comes with a poster reproduction of an archival ad for the album. Both formats will drop on Jan. 23, 2026, 50 years to the day of the original album’s release.

The follow-up to 1975’s Young Americans, Station to Station saw Bowie introduce a new persona, the Thin White Duke. Co-produced by Bowie and Harry Maslin, the rocker was influenced by electronic dance music, as well as a genre of German experimental rock known as krautrock.

Station to Station peaked at #3 on the Billboard album chart and at the time was Bowie’s highest-charting album in the U.S.

The lead single, “Golden Years,” spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #10. The tune would later be used for the soundtrack to the 2001 Heath Ledger movie A Knight’s Tale.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Station to Station is available for preorder now.