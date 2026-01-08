David Bowie’s wife and daughter pay tribute to him on 79th birthday

David Bowie and Iman inside Keep A Child Alive’s 5th annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 13, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

David Bowie’s wife and daughter are remembering the rock legend on what would have been his 79th birthday.

Bowie’s wife Iman, whom he married in 1992, shared a black-and-white photo of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on Facebook, writing, “A million feeling(s) A thousand thoughts A hundred memories…. YOU! Happy Heavenly Birthday.” In a separate Instagram post she wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Your light burns so bright in all our hearts! We love and miss you.”

His 25-year-old daughter, Lexi Jones, shared a childhood photo of her and her dad on Instagram. In it she’s holding a cake with “happy birthday dad” written in frosting. She captioned the shot, “Da big 79 today. Happy birthday pops, miss ya.”

Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti also remembered the rocker, noting in a Facebook post that Bowie shared a birthday with his father.

“I’m glad I was able to introduce them to each other,” he wrote. “I loved them both and I miss them like nobody’s business.”

Bowie passed away Jan. 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and two days after the release of his final album, Blackstar, which he recorded while he was secretly battling liver cancer.