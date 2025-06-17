David Byrne appears in new documentary series exploring ‘The Art of Sound’

Credit: David Byrne. Courtesy of L-Acoustics for “The Art of Sound: Sound is Fundamental.”

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is featured in a new three-part documentary series The Art of Sound, from L-Acoustics, a creator of professional audio technology.

According to the press release, the series “merges scientific discovery with artistic insight to explore sound’s fundamental role in human evolution and its continuing influence on our daily lives.”

“It’s remarkable how much we can orient ourselves based on sound,” Bryne, who appears in the debut episode, “Sound is Fundamental,” shares. “We can’t close off our ears because that way, we can tell if something or someone is approaching. With your eyes closed, you can tell what kind of space you’re in, what kind of room you’re in, and what kind of landscape you’re in.”

He adds, “I think sound probably affects us emotionally and physically. You can sense something you can’t see.”

Byrne’s episode is now streaming on the L-Acoustics YouTube channel.

Byrne is set to release the new solo album Who Is the Sky? on Sept. 5, which is his first solo album since 2018’s American Utopia. He’ll also head out on a North American tour in support of the album, starting Sept. 14 in Providence, Rhode Island. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.