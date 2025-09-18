David Byrne’s ‘Who Is the Sky?’ lands in the top 10 on four ‘Billboard’ charts

Cover of David Byrne’s ‘Who Is The Sky?/(Matador Records)

David Byrne’s latest solo album, Who Is the Sky?, is making its mark on the charts.

According to Billboard, the record has landed in the top 10 on four separate Billboard album charts, although it debuted at #172 on the all-genre Billboard 200. It is his first solo album since 2018’s American Utopia.

The record had its best showing on the Indie Store Album Sales chart, where it debuted at #4, and the Vinyl Albums chart, where it debuted at #5.

The album also landed at #9 and #10 on the Top Current Album Sales and Top Albums Sales charts, respectively.

Byrne launched a tour in support of Who Is the Sky? on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to setlist.fm, his set included his first performance of the Talking Heads classic “Psycho Killer” since 2006. The tour hits Akron, Ohio, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidByrne.com.