David Foster and Katharine McPhee ready for “big,” “loud,” blended family Christmas

Morelli Brothers

After completing their holiday performances in support of their album Christmas Songs, Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are looking forward to spending the holiday with their son Rennie, who’s almost three years old.

“He’s seeing Christmas lights up and decorations and he’s getting very excited,” Kat told ABC Audio a few weeks ago. “So of course I get excited about this stuff as an adult, anyways — I’ve never lost the the joy and excitement of Christmas — so to have someone else to be equally [excited with]….”

Celebrating Christmas with Rennie is one thing, but David, who was previously married four times, also has five adult daughters. So what do their holidays look like with all those people involved?

“It’s big. It’s loud,” he admits. “But it’s Christmas and it’s fun!”

And as if David’s family wasn’t complicated enough, here are a few more fun facts: His ex-stepkids include Bella and Gigi Hadid and Brody and Brandon Jenner, while his sister, Jaymes, is the mother of Clay Aiken‘s son, Parker, who was born in 2008.