AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

David Gilmour announces first concerts in Italy in eight years

todayMay 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gus Stewart/Redferns

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is slowly revealing his upcoming touring schedule.

After previously announcing a six-show run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October, Gilmour has just announced six more shows, this time at Rome’s Circo Massimo.

The Italian concerts are happening September 27, 28 and 29 and October 1, 2 and 3, with tickets going on sale Friday, May 17. They will be Gilmour’s first concerts in Italy in eight years.

The tour coincides with the release of Gilmour’s new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%