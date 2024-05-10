David Gilmour announces first concerts in Italy in eight years

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is slowly revealing his upcoming touring schedule.

After previously announcing a six-show run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in October, Gilmour has just announced six more shows, this time at Rome’s Circo Massimo.

The Italian concerts are happening September 27, 28 and 29 and October 1, 2 and 3, with tickets going on sale Friday, May 17. They will be Gilmour’s first concerts in Italy in eight years.

The tour coincides with the release of Gilmour’s new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.