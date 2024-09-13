AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

David Gilmour celebrates #1 album in the U.K. with ‘Luck And Strange’

todaySeptember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Artwork by Anton Corbijn/Sony Music

David Gilmour‘s new album, Luck And Strange, has landed him his third solo #1 album in his native U.K.

The Pink Floyd guitarist fought off a strong challenge from Oasis, whose album catalog has returned to the charts in full force since they announced a reunion tour. They currently occupy three of the top five positions on the U.K.’s Official Album Chart.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought my new album, Luck And Strange, and helped to make it Number 1 in the Official Albums Chart,” Gilmour said in a statement. He’d previously topped the chart with On An Island from 2006 and Rattle That Lock from 2015.

Gilmour also addressed yet again the question of whether Pink Floyd would ever reunite. Speaking to the U.K.’s ITV News, he said, “Dream on. I mean, it’s not gonna happen. There’s only three people left and we’re not talking, and are unlikely to – so it’s not gonna happen.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%