Rev Rock Report

David Gilmour releasees new ‘Luck and Strange’ single, “Between Two Points”

todayJune 17, 2024

Artwork by Anton Corbijn/Sony Music

David Gilmour is giving fans another taste of his upcoming solo album, Luck and Strange.

The Pink Floyd rocker has released the new song “Between Two Points,” featuring vocals and harp from his daughter Romany Gilmour. 

He’s also released a video for the track, directed by Gavin Elder, which was shot in London and Manchester.  

“Romany performs this song with an extraordinary level of fragility, vulnerability and understated control,” Elder shares. “There’s a subtle, yet deep emotional rapport between David and Romany, captured with hand held cameras, enhancing the tension within the video.”

Gilmour is set to release Luck and Strange on Sept. 6. The album consists of eight new songs and one cover, with the title track featuring a contribution from late Pink Floyd keyboard Richard Wright, taken from a jam session at Gilmour’s barn back in 2007.

Gilmour is set to play select tour dates in support of the album in Rome, London, New York and Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at davidgilmour.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

