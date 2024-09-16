David Gilmour’s ‘Luck and Strange’ debuts in the ‘Billboard’ 200 top 10

Artwork by Anton Corbijn/Sony Music

David Gilmour has a top 10 album with his latest solo release, Luck and Strange.

The former Pink Floyd member’s fifth solo release debuts at #10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, his first top 10 record since 2015’s Rattle That Lock landed at #5. His only other solo top 10 was 2006’s On an Island.

Gilmour moved 32,000 equivalent album units of Luck and Strange in its first week in release, 30,000 of which were in traditional album sales, landing it at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

While Gilmour’s only had three solo top 10 albums, as a member of Pink Floyd he’s earned 10, including five #1 albums: 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon, 1975’s Wish You Were Here, 1979’s The Wall, 1994’s The Division Bell and 1995’s live album Pulse.

As previously reported, Luck and Strange charted even better in the U.K., debuting at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Album Chart, making it Gilmour’s third #1 album in the U.K.