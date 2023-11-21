AD
David Lee Roth drops new song, “Wash and Fold”

todayNovember 21, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

David Lee Roth has shared another new song with fans.

The former Van Halen frontman just dropped the new tune “Wash and Fold,” the second previously unreleased song he’s released this year. The first, “Manda Bala,” was released in October.

While Roth did not reveal when he recorded “Wash and Fold,” the last time he confirmed that he was recording new music was in 2014 when he went into the studio with current Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.

Roth hasn’t released an album since 2003’s Diamond Dave, but he has been sharing music with fans since mid- 2022. He’s released new takes on several Van Halen songs, including “Unchained,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” “Everybody Wants Some!!” and “Atomic Punk.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

