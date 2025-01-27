AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth, Sebastian Bach and more to headline M3 Rock Festival

todayJanuary 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

David Lee Roth, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, and Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing Ratt are the rockers set to headline the annual M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The 16th edition of the hard rock festival is happening May 2-4, with a lineup that also includes Winger, Slaughter, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Warrant, Great White and Lita Ford.

The Roth performance will be the former Van Halen frontman’s first live performance since March 2020. He was supposed to play a Las Vegas residency in December 2021/January 2022, which was billed as his final shows, but they it was canceled and he retired from performing.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET. A complete schedule and lineup can be found at m3rockfest.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%