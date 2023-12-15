AD
Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth shares “Just Like Paradise” remix

todayDecember 15, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

David Lee Roth has shared a new version of his solo single, “Just Like Paradise.”

Roth released a remix of the song, which originally appeared on his second solo album, Skyscraper, and peaked at six on the Billboard Hot 100.

The rocker has spent the past couple of years treating fans to new recordings of old material, including several new takes on Van Halen tracks like “Jump,” Atomic Punk,” “Unchained,” “You Really Got Me,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” and “Everybody Wants Some!!” 

He’s also shared two previously unreleased tracks, “Manda Bala” and “Wash and Fold.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

