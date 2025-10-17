AD
Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth teasing more shows

todayOctober 17, 2025

David Lee Roth performs at Meritage Resort on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Looks like David Lee Roth is planning to spend some more time on the road.

Back in May, the former Van Halen frontman returned to the stage for the first time in five years, headlining the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. He subsequently announced tour dates that kicked off in July and wrapped in September. Well, Roth is now letting fans know that his touring days aren’t over.

The 71-year-old rocker revealed the news on Instagram, posting what appears to be a Van Halen-era photo of himself with the caption, “Winter Tour Dates..Coming Soon.”

Roth’s summer shows featured a set filled with Van Halen classics like “Panama,” “Running With the Devil,” “Dance the Night Away,” “Hot For Teacher” and “Jump.”

Prior to the May show, Roth hadn’t performed publicly since March 2020. He was supposed to play a Las Vegas residency in December 2021/January 2022, which was billed as his final shows, but they were canceled and he retired from performing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

