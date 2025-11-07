AD
National News

Day care worker detained by immigration agents had valid work permit, temporarily barred from removal

todayNovember 7, 2025

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from removing Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano from the United States and transferring her to any federal jurisdiction outside of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, court documents show.

Santillana, 38, was detained at a day care center in Chicago earlier this week. Judge Jeremy C. Daniel has scheduled a hearing in her case on Nov. 13.

Santillana is currently detained at an ICE facility in Clark County, Indiana, her attorney, Charlie Wysong, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

