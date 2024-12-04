AD
Dead & Company announce ‘Dead Forever – Live at Sphere’ spring dates

todayDecember 4, 2024

courtesy of Live Nation

Dead & Company are once again set to take up residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. 

The band just announced a set of 18 new spring dates for their Dead Forever – Live at Sphere residency, kicking off March 20 and wrapping May 17. The shows will be in celebration of Dead & Company’s 10th anniversary and will be the only Dead & Company Sphere dates for 2025. 

Presale sign-up is open now, with the artist presale kicking off Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by other presale opportunities that begin Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Travel and VIP packages go on sale Thursday at 7 a.m. PT. 

A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

Dead & Company launched their Dead Forever – Live at Sphere residency in May, treating fans to a four-hour show that combined the iconic Dead music with visuals that helped celebrate the 60-year legacy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

