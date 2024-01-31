AD
Dead & Company are coming to Las Vegas Sphere

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Dead & Company have confirmed the rumors — they will be playing Las Vegas’ Sphere. 

The band announced the news on Instagram in a video, which reads, “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour. But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The video then cuts to the Sphere lit up with tie-dye images and the Dead’s skull logo, with a live version of “Not Fade Away” playing in the background. The word “forever” then flashes on the screen.

Back in December, the New York Post broke the news that Dead & Company — Bob WeirMickey HartBill Kreutzmann, John MayerOteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti  were in talks to play the Sphere, the state-of-the-art venue that currently houses U2’s residency, U2: UV Acthung Baby Live at Sphere

Dead & Company have yet to announce details regarding dates or ticket information for the shows, but Rolling Stone reports they’re planning for at least 15 shows.

The concerts will be the first Dead & Company shows since July, when the band wrapped what they announced would be their final tour with a three-night stand at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

