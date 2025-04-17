AD
Rev Rock Report

Dead & Company, Bruce Springsteen among this year’s Pollstar Award winners

todayApril 17, 2025

courtesy of Pollstar

Dead & Company and Bruce Springsteen were among the winners at the 36th annual Pollstar Awards, which were held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Dead & Company took home the trophy for residency of the year for their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with Bob Weir and John Mayer on hand to accept the award.

Springsteen and the E Street Band took home rock tour of the year for their 2024 world tour.

Stevie Nicks also attended the event, where she was honored with induction into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame.

Other 2025 Pollstar winners included Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival for music festival of the year (global, under 30K attendance), Glastonbury Festival for international festival of the year and Taylor Swift, who won major tour of the year for the second consecutive year.

Written by: ABC News

