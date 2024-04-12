Dead & Company launch ‘Dead Forever – Live at Sphere’ charity sweepstakes

Courtesy Sphere Entertainment

Dead & Company will kick off their Dead Forever Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in May, and now they are giving fans a chance to win tickets to the show.

The band just launched a new sweepstakes through Prizeo where a winner and a guest will get a VIP getaway, including tickets to three Dead Forever shows, July 11, 12 and 13. The package also includes flights and a four-night stay at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, as well as priority entry into the Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, access to The Sphere Experience and more.

Entries start at $10, with proceeds going to the voter registration nonprofit HeadCount and the environmental charity REVERB. The sweepstakes end June 23. More info can be found at prizeo.com.

Dead & Company – Dead Forever – Live at Sphere kicks off May 16 and runs through July 13, with the band playing Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each weekend. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.