Dead & Company raising money for MusiCares with auction of Sphere Experience package

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Grateful Dead was honored for their philanthropy on Friday by the Recording Academy, which named them MusiCares Person of the Year. Now the band’s offshoot, Dead & Company, is giving back to the organization.

The band just launched a new auction in which the lucky winner will nab a Dead & Company Sphere Experience package for four in Las Vegas.

The package includes tickets to any Friday and Saturday show of their Dead Forever Sphere residency, including either front row 200 section seats or general admission tickets, plus two hotel suites for three nights at The Venetian, which is connected to the Sphere. The winner will also get priority entry to the show and commemorative gifts.

The auction runs until Feb. 11 on Charity Buzz, with the package estimated to sell for $15,000.

Proceeds from the package will benefit MusiCares’ The Person of the Year Charity Relief Auction. The organization raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises.

Dead & Company launched their Dead Forever residency in May, wrapping the first run in August. Their 2025 run kicks off March 20 and runs through May 17. A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.