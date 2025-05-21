AD
Dead & Company reveal ticket info for Golden Gate Park performances

todayMay 21, 2025

Courtesy Live Nation

Dead & Company have revealed details about their previously announced performances in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this August, including openers and ticket information.

Billy Strings will open the Aug. 1 performance, followed by Sturgill Simpson on Aug. 2 and Trey Anastasio Band on Aug. 3. 

You can sign up for a presale now at DeadAndCompany.com; those tickets go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. PT.

Three-day tickets start at $635 and go on sale May 30 at 10 a.m. PT. Single-day tickets will cost $245 apiece; sale information for single tickets will be announced soon.

A limited quantity of $60 tickets will be available via lottery for California firefighters, starting June 4 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP tickets and travel packages are also available. 

As previously reported, the Dead & Company shows come in celebration of 60 years of Grateful Dead music. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

