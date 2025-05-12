AD
Rev Rock Report

Dead & Company to headline three shows at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

todayMay 12, 2025

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead will be celebrated with three Dead & Company concerts at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on social media.

“We have some really big news. Dead & Co., three shows, August 1, 2 and 3, right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead,” Lurie shared on social platform X. “What better way to celebrate? We’ll see you out here in August.”

The post promised “more details coming soon.”

San Francisco and the Grateful Dead have been synonymous with each other since the beginning. The jam band was founded in the City By the Bay in 1965 by Jerry Garcia, Bobby Weir, Phil Lesh, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann, with drummer Mickey Hart and lyricist Robert Hunter joining the group in 1967.

Dead & Company — Weir, Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane — also have a tie to the city. They wrapped their Final Tour with three nights at San Francisco’s Oracle Park in 2023. They returned to live performing with their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas in 2024 and currently have three more shows of their 2025 Sphere stand, happening May 15, 16 and 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

