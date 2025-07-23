AD
Dead & Company’s San Francisco shows to be livestreamed

todayJuly 23, 2025

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dead & Company is giving fans yet another way to enjoy the upcoming shows in San Francisco celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

The Aug. 1, 2 and 3 shows at Golden Gate Park will now be available to watch on nugs.

Fans will be able to stream each night in either HD or 4K, with pay-per-view tickets priced at $39.99 and $49.99, respectively. There will also be a three-night bundle for $99.99 or $129. Each ticket can be used to stream the concerts live, or within 48 hours of the show.

And in honor of the The Dead’s 60th anniversary, those who buy a pay-per-view ticket will also receive 60 days of streaming on nugs for free.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now.

In addition to the livestream, Dead & Company’s final concert on Aug. 3 will screen live at 30 IMAX theaters nationwide. Tickets for the screening are on sale now, and each ticket comes with a collectible mini poster and lanyard.

