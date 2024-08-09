AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dead Heads for Kamala fundraiser scheduled for Aug. 13

todayAugust 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Following virtual fundraisers with names like Comics for Kamala and White Dudes for Harris, another one is scheduled featuring yet another specific group: Dead Heads.

Dead Heads for Kamala: Get on the Bus with Us! will take place Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. You can register at events.democrats.org. According to a press release, the event will encourage all attendees to embrace unity under the guiding question, ‘Are you kind?’”

“Are you kind?” is, of course, a lyric from the Grateful Dead‘s “Uncle John’s Band.” 

According to organizers, there will be performances by “notable bands and artists” — none of whom have been revealed yet — in between “notable Grateful Dead enthusiasts” talking about the political issues at stake in the election. According to organizers, those enthusiasts include “musicians, entertainers, educators, politicians and athletes.”

It’s not clear if the members of the Grateful Dead or Dead & Company have any connection to this event; they are not among the organizers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%