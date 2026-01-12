Deadhead Andy Cohen pays tribute to Bob Weir

‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andhy Cohen. Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Bob Weir — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bravo personality Andy Cohen, a well-known Grateful Dead fan, has penned a tribute to the band’s late guitarist, Bob Weir, whose death was announced Saturday.

“Bob Weir wasn’t The Other One, he was That Guy. He was impossibly beautiful and wildly fiery, intense and passionate,” Cohen wrote. “Nobody forgets their first Dead show and mine was in 1986 in Alpine Valley, Wisconsin. Bob was just a speck on the stage from where I was, but man was his voice fierce and smooth… it felt like rays of sunshine were coming out of his mouth.”

Cohen notes that when members of The Dead formed Dead & Company in 2015 with Cohen’s friend musician John Mayer, “fans were gifted our songbook performed live in stadiums again. It felt like Brigadoon.”

“I feel SO BLESSED to have gotten to know Bob and the equally wondrous Weir family through my friendship with John,” he wrote, mentioning that Weir made appearances on his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live. Cohen even shared a clip of one of those appearances on Instagram.

Cohen wrote that during one appearance, Weir talked about dealing with his bandmate Jerry Garcia‘s 1995 death, noting, “he referred to it as ‘checkin’ out’. That felt so graceful a way to put it, and a testament to the fluidity of all us in this world.”

“Bob checked out but his music is going to live gloriously forever, and so will he,” he concluded. “One of the absolute coolest and best to ever do it.”