Dean Martin’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ makes its ‘Billboard’ chart debut

Henry Gris/FPG/Getty Images

Dean Martin’s take on the classic holiday single “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” has made its Billboard chart debut.

Billboard reports that 73 years after the song was recorded the track has debuted on the Adult Contemporary chart at #30. The song, from a 1952 episode of The Martin and Lewis Show, was released for the first time back in October, followed by an animated video on Nov. 14.

That new Adult Contemporary chart hit comes 60 years, four months and three weeks after Martin’s first time on the chart, with the #1 track “Everybody Loves Somebody” in 1964. Nat King Cole is the only artist with a longer span on the AC chart, at 60 years, five months and two weeks.

But “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” isn’t Martin’s only popular holiday song. His take on “Let it Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” reached a new high of #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

Martin died on Christmas Day in 1995. He was 78.