Death of 9-year-old girl at Hersheypark ruled accidental, no criminal activity found: Police

gsheldon via Getty Images

(DERRY TOWNSHIP, PA) — The death of a 9-year-old girl who drowned at Hersheypark has been ruled accidental, with no criminal activity found on the part of the park’s employees, according to police.

Sophia Subedi drowned on July 24 in the wave pool at the Pennsylvania theme park, the Derry Township Police Department said.

A review by police concluded that the park upheld safety standards and that the number of people in the wave pool at the time was “significantly less than it’s designed maximum capacity,” according to a Derry Township Police statement released on Friday.

Hersheypark had 10 lifeguards working specifically at the wave pool when Sophia drowned, the park said last month.

“Witnesses and lifeguards responded promptly, initiating rescue and resuscitation efforts within seconds of noticing Sophia’s distress,” police said. “The Derry Township Police Department, along with the witnesses, Hersheypark staff, and first responders who attempted to save Sophia, extend their sincere condolences to her family and friends, as well as the Bhutanese community, during this difficult time.”

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss,” John Lawn, Hersheypark’s CEO, in a statement on July 24, adding that park-goers’ “safety and well-being drive every decision we make.”