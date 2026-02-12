AD
Rev Rock Report

Debbie Harry pays tribute to early Blondie bassist Fred Smith

todayFebruary 12, 2026

Fred Smith of Television performs at Georgia Theatre on September 10, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Debbie Harry has paid tribute to late Television bassist Fred Smith, who played in an early incarnation of the band that went on to become Blondie.

Smith passed away Feb. 5 at the age of 77.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the early band playing at New York’s CBGB in 1975, Harry wrote, “Rest in peace, Fred Smith. Thank you for your dedication to music — your contributions will not be forgotten.”

The post notes that the photo features Harry, Smith, and backup singers Tish Bellomo and Snooky Bellomo.

In 1974, current Blondie members Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, along with Smith and drummer Billy O’Connor, who were previously in the band Stillettoes together, formed a new band, originally named Angel and the Snake. The band name was eventually changed to Blondie and the Banzai Babies, and then became just Blondie.

Smith left the group in 1975 to replace Richard Hell in Television.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

