Rev Rock Report

Deep Purple to release super deluxe edition of ‘Made in Japan’ live album

todayJune 18, 2025

Rhino

Deep Purple is revisiting their 1972 live album Made in Japan, which featured performances from two shows in Osaka and one in Tokyo.

The band is set to release a new super deluxe edition of the record on Aug. 15: a five-CD/Blu-Ray set that includes new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the original album by producer Steven Wilson, as well as newly remixed versions of all three concerts and three rare single edits.

“It’s all completely as it happened on the night,” Wilson says of the new mix. “The album has a power and sense of abandon that they never quite captured in the studio. Hopefully this new mix makes it feel even more like you’re there.”

As a preview of the new set, Deep Purple has released a performance of “Highway Star,” recorded in Osaka, to digital services.

The set will also be released digitally and as a 10-LP black vinyl edition, which will be exclusively available on DeepPurple.com and Rhino.com. There will also be a two-LP vinyl edition featuring the Wilson remix, available in the U.S. on Oct. 3.

Live in Japan featured performances of songs from Deep Purple’s recently released album Machine Head, including their now-classic “Smoke on the Water,” as well as songs like “Child in Time” and “Strange Kind of Woman.”

The double LP was supposed to come out only in Japan, but eventually got a wider release. It was released in America that December and was a huge success. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Made in Japan (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

