Deep Purple’s ‘Rapture of the Deep’ getting 20th anniversary reissue

Deep Purple’s 18th studio album, Rapture of the Deep, will be reissued for its 20th anniversary.

A remixed and remastered version of the album will be released Aug. 29, with new artwork and bonus material made up of never-before-heard instrumental takes and studio rehearsal recordings. Among those tracks is a tune called “Closing Time,” written by the band’s then-guitarist Steve Morse, which is getting its first-ever release.

The new mix of the album was handled by Deep Purple’s bassist Roger Glover, who notes of the release, “It’s a new album now to me.”

As a preview of what to expect, the band has shared the new remix of the track “Junkyard Blues” to digital services.

Released in the U.S. on Nov. 1, 2005, Rapture of the Deep was the band’s fourth studio album with Morse and the second with keyboardist Don Airey. Glover notes in a press release the band was “going through a bit of a hard time when we started the songwriting and production of Rapture of the Deep.”

“Strangely enough, we didn’t have a record company at that point,” he says. “Let’s face it, we were a bit lost.”

Rapture of the Deep 20th Anniversary Remix will be available on CD, as a three-LP black vinyl and as a limited-edition three-LP transparent sky blue vinyl. It is available for preorder now.