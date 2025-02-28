AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard adds Michigan show to 2025 tour

todayFebruary 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Def Leppard has added another show to their 2025 schedule.

The latest addition is a July 18 concert at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with special guest Collective Soul.

Tickets go on sale March 8.

Def Leppard has been slowly revealing their 2025 touring schedule. Their next show is May 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In addition to solo shows, they are playing several festivals this year, including a trio in Canada: Rockin’ Thunder in Edmonton, Country Thunder Craven 2025 in Saskatchewan and Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa. They’re also playing Boardwalk Rock 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland, and Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%