Def Leppard announces first Spokane concert in seven years

todayFebruary 17, 2024

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Def Leppard has added another tour date to their already busy schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to headline Spokane Arena on September 6, the first time they are playing Spokane, Washington, in seven years.

Tickets for Def Leppard Rock Brigade Concert Club members go on sale Tuesday, February 20, with the general sale happening Friday, February 23. 

The Spokane show is one of only a handful of solo Def Leppard dates on their schedule for 2024. They are due to hit the road with Journey starting July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. The tour features special guests Steve Miller BandHeart and Cheap Trick.

A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

