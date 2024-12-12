AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard booked for Milwaukee Summerfest

todayDecember 12, 2024

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Def Leppard is headed to Milwaukee this summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to headline Milwaukee Summerfest, playing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 19, with special guest Tesla. 

Def Leppard’s fan club, Rock Brigade, gets first access to tickets starting Monday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Milwaukee Summerfest takes place over three weekends — June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5 — with shows at a variety of venues across the city. So far a complete lineup has not been announced.

While Def Leppard hasn’t announced an official tour for 2025, they’ve slowly been confirming shows in several cities, including Atlantic City, New Jersey; Uncasville, Connecticut; and Springfield, Illinois. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

