AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard confirms appearance in ‘Bank of Dave’ sequel

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Def Leppard has confirmed their appearance in the sequel to the 2023 Netflix film Bank of Dave.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a photo on Instagram of them standing around a pool table, captioning the shot, “Having a blast on set for Bank Of Dave 2. Cannot wait for you all to see this one!”

Def Leppard appeared in the first Bank of Dave film, which told the real-life story of a working-class, self-made millionaire named Dave Fishwick, who tried to set up a community bank to help his town’s local businesses survive.  The band members played themselves performing at a charity fundraiser for the bank.

So far there’s no word on when Bank of Dave 2 will premiere.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%