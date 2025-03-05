AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard donates autographed drumhead to charity auction for St. Jude

todayMarch 5, 2025

Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

Def Leppard has contributed an autographed drumhead for a new charity auction to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The drumhead features signatures of all the band members, with the description noting it “captures the essence of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.”

Bidding is open at charitybuzz until March 17.

The item is one of many up for auction to raise money for St. Jude.

There are also drumheads signed by Billy Idol and his band, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Stone Tempe Pilots, Seal, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Hozier, members of The Killers and more. There is also a package that includes tickets and a VIP experience to Metallica’s concert in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

