Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard fans ‘Rejoice’ as band teases new music

todayJanuary 20, 2026

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs onstage during Radio 2 In The Park at Hylands Park on September 7, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Looks like we’re about to get some new music from Def Leppard.

The band shared a video teasing what appears to be a new song on Instagram, with the clip showing posters popping up with the words “Def Leppard,” “Rejoice” and the tag line “You’re All Invited.” The clip is captioned “GET ON BOARD,” and you can hear snippets of a new song in the video.

A link provided on their Instagram account brings fans to a presave page for “Rejoice,” with the release date of Jan. 22.

“Rejoice” will be the first new material from Def Leppard since they released the single “Just Like 73,” featuring Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, in 2024. They released their last studio album, Diamond Star Halos, in 2022.

The new music tease comes as Def Leppard is getting ready to launch a new Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace on Feb. 3. The residency runs until Feb. 28. A complete list of Def Leppard dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

