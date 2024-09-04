AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard gives fans a peek into how they create their set lists

todaySeptember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Def Leppard is giving fans some insight into how they create their set list for each of their shows with a new video posted to social media.

In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen discuss adding another Pyromania track to their concert in Cleveland, with Joe noting they are performing eight songs from the album, leaving out only “Stagefright” and “Action! Not Words.” At one point drummer Rick Allen chimes in, approving of the decision to add a song, noting, “I dig doing all those Pyromania songs.”

But the scene is way more chaotic than it seems, because the discussion is happening as guitarist Vivian Campbell is loudly warming up his vocals in the background, although it doesn’t seem to bother any of his bandmates.

Fans still have a chance to see Def Leppard perform that set list on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey. The tour hits Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday. A complete list of the remaining dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%