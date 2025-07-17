AD
Def Leppard joined by Tom Morello in Ottawa for first live performance of ‘Just Like 73’

todayJuly 17, 2025

Don Arnold/WireImage

Def Leppard collaborated with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello on last year’s single “Just Like 73,” and the two artists just got to perform it live together for the very first time.

The band surprised fans at the Ottawa Bluesfest Wednesday by bringing out Morello for a special performance of the song.

“It was an absolute honor to welcome @tommorello to the stage for Just Like 73,” Def Leppard wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for rockin’ with us!”

Def Leppard is currently on a summer tour, which hits Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on Friday, and wraps Aug. 31 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

