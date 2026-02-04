Def Leppard offers live debuts, deep cuts & more at new Las Vegas residency

Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Def Leppard launched their Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Tuesday, treating the crowd to some live debuts and songs they haven’t played in a while.

“WOW! THAT is how you kick off a Residency,” the band wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the show. “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate night 1 with us. The energy was palpable.” They added, “Let’s do it again, shall we?!”

According to setlist.fm, the band kicked off the show with the first-ever live performance of their new single “Rejoice.” The set also featured their 2024 single “Just Like 73.”

They also debuted a live performance of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus,” a song they recorded in 2018, along with a cover of the David Essex‘s “Rock On,” which Def Leppard hadn’t performed live since 2019.

The band dipped back into its catalog as well, playing the Adrenalize track “White Lightning” for the first time since 1993.

Of course, the show was packed with classic Def Leppard hits, including “Animal,” “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak,” “Armageddon It,” “Love Bites,” “Rock of Ages,” “Photograph,” “Hysteria,” and the show-closing “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through Feb. 28, with their next show taking place on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.