Def Leppard releases ‘Stand By Me’ cover to benefit FireAid

Def Leppard has released a new song with proceeds going to help the victims of the California wildfires.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just debuted a cover of the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me,” which was recorded for the Netflix movie Bank of Dave 2: The Lone Ranger, which the band has a cameo in.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to FireAid, with money being used for those affected by the California wildfires and to support efforts to keep such disasters from happening again.

“Los Angeles & its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard’s career. From it being where some of us are based and it being our U.S. hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig,” frontman Joe Elliott shares on Instagram. “We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song & give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fires. No better song.”

“Stand By Me” is available now via digital outlets.

Bank of Dave 2 is the sequel to the 2023 Netflix film Bank of Dave, which told the real-life story of working-class, self-made millionaire Dave Fishwick, played by actor Rory Kinnear, who tried to set up a community bank to help his town’s local businesses survive. Def Leppard also had a cameo in the original film, playing themselves performing at a charity fundraiser for the bank. The sequel follows Dave as he takes on payday loan companies.

The sequel debuted in the U.K. in early January. So far there’s no word on when it will begin streaming in the U.S.