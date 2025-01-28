Def Leppard shares behind-the-tour video from first show of 2025

Don Arnold/WireImage

Def Leppard is giving fans a backstage look at their recent concert at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico.

The band shared their first behind-the-tour video of 2025, highlighting the Jan. 18 concert, which they played without guitarist Vivian Campbell, who’s recovering from a bone marrow transplant to treat his cancer.

“Vivian is recuperating from cancer surgery,” frontman Joe Elliott says in the clip. “He’s doing very well but he’s in a bubble. He’s not allowed to travel.”

Phil Collen‘s guitar tech John Zocco filled in for Viv, with Elliott calling him a “phenomenal player.” He adds, “We have every confidence that it will go swimmingly until our boy Vivian is back on the stage with us.”

Rick Savage adds, “Viv we miss you, we love you and we wish you could be with us.”

In footage from the concert, Elliott tells the audience that they’re celebrating the 45th anniversary of their debut album, On Through The Night. The band follows that by performing one of the singles from the album, “Wasted.”

Elliott later shares that the León concert actually took place 45 years to the day that Def Leppard kicked off their On Through The Night tour, which was their first-ever headlining tour.

Def Leppard has several more dates on the books for 2025, with shows confirmed through August. Their next show is happening May 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.