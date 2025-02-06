Def Leppard shares cryptic tease: ‘Something’s brewing’

Don Arnold/WireImage

Is new music on the way from Def Leppard?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers seem to be teasing fans with the possibility, sharing photos on Instagram of guitarist Phil Collen singing into a mic with the caption, “Something’s brewing…,” leading to speculation that they’re recording new tunes.

“New album!? YES PLEASE!” one fan commented on the post, while another added, “Can’t wait to hear what you are working on.”

The tease comes just days after Def Leppard released a cover of the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me” to benefit FireAid.

If the post is indeed hinting at a new album, it will be Def Leppard’s first album of original material since 2022’s Diamond Star Halos. In 2023 they released Drastic Symphonies, which featured some of their classic tunes reimagined with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Def Leppard has several shows booked for 2025, with their next concert happening May 15 in Puerto Rico. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.