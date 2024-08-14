AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes of their Summer Stadium tour with new video tour diary

todayAugust 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Def Leppard is giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into their current tour with a new video tour diary, with the newest episode featuring footage from stops in Nashville, Philadelphia and Hershey, Pennsylvania. 

In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott reflects on the anniversary of the U.K. release of the Hysteria track “Animal,” which he says is the “song that broke the band in the U.K.” He later discusses their plans to perform the Pyromania track “Billy’s Got A Gun” in Hershey, the first time they’ve played it on this tour.

In addition to performance clips from each show, there’s footage of some of the guests who stopped by their Nashville concert, including Alison Krauss and Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil. Plus fans get to see Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen conferring on how to sing a tune while in the bathroom, Collen and Vivian Campbell rehearsing on the band’s plane, the band partaking in some wellness therapy, Rick Savage running up the Rocky steps in Philly and more. 

Def Leppard and Journey’s Summer Stadium tour hits Houston on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%