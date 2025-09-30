AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

todaySeptember 30, 2025

(L-R) Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard perform onstage during Radio 2 In The Park at Hylands Park on September 7, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

The members of Def Leppard are the latest rock stars to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band will receive their star in the category of Recording at a ceremony on Oct. 9 in front of the Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.   

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Universal Music President and CEO Bruce Resnikoff will be hand to speak at the ceremony, which will stream on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website.

Def Leppard will be honored with the 2,825th star on the Walk of Fame.

After a busy 2025, Def Leppard has one more show on their touring schedule. They’ll play Gary, Indiana, on Oct. 11. In 2026, they are booked to play a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas starting in February, and will follow that with a tour of Europe and the U.K. starting in June.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

